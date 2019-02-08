Cardi B is ready to stomp her bloody shoes all over the Grammy Awards stage. The singer, whose Instagram antics are only half as intriguing as her career success, is poised to dominate the awards show. While she saw two nominations (and zero wins) in 2018, Cardi is rocking five Grammy nominations and doing a special performance this year.
While she's yet to win a Grammy, throughout her career, Cardi has shattered records (from overstepping Beyoncé to become the woman with the most songs simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100 chart to becoming the first woman rapper to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart since Lauryn Hill in 1998), stunned with her red carpet beauty and fashion looks, became one of the most in-demand live performers, and has used her massive platform to advocate for important social and political issues. Basically, there's nothing Miss Belcalis Almánzar can't do once she set's her mind to it — and her Grammy-less streak just might end with this year's ceremony.
Cardi is nominated in five Grammy categories: Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy, Record of the Year for "I Like It," Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Girls Like You," and Best Rap Performance for "Be Careful." While she didn't rack up as many noms as Kendrick Lamar or Drake, she's unabashedly proven that women are a major competing force in the music industry.
Her efforts to banish the gender disparity in music extend beyond her own career, too. Cardi was one of more than 200 artists who vowed to support The Recording Academy's Task Force on Diversion and Inclusivity's initiative to provide more opportunities for women producers and engineers. Now, that's how you really make shmoney moves.
Cardi will also perform at the Grammys ceremony, following her 2018 performance of "Finesse" alongside Grammys legend Bruno Mars. This year also marks the second consecutive year Cardi's been nominated for her work on Invasion of Privacy. Last year, she received two nods for the album's debut single, "Bodak Yellow."
If this is what only a few years in the national spotlight looks like for Cardi, we can only imagine what kinds of amazing things she'll do in the future.
