Huge news for diehard Halsey fans: The "Bad At Love" singer and social activist has just made a major career move that will encompass not just music, but film as well. Per the new report, Sony Pictures has made a deal with Halsey to star in a movie inspired by her own life.
According to Deadline, Sony Pictures has acquired Halsey's life rights for an upcoming movie, meaning that she'll get to tell her own story on the big screen. This won't be the first time that the singer, famous for making cinematic music videos, has graced the big screen: She will also appear opposite Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in an upcoming remake of A Star Is Born.
Deadline states that this film, however, will resemble 8 Mile, the movie which starred Eminem and was loosely based on the "Real Slim Shady" rapper's early music career in Detroit.
This could be the Hopeless Fountain Kingdom mogul's most personal project yet, though she certainly has not shied away from sharing her story with fans. She recently revealed her own past with sexual violence by reciting a haunting poem at the 2018 Women's March in New York City. In the past, she has shared details of her battle with endometriosis, and even her miscarriage, which Halsey told Rolling Stone she had right before performing at one of her concerts.
As for what this movie could look like, it may be about an aspiring singer who drops out of college and finds herself homeless and struggling to make ends meet before skyrocketing to fame. That's Halsey's true story, per her Rolling Stone article, and one that is also quite cinematic.
The only problem, of course, is that Halsey's story is far, far from over. This pop queen still has a long, incredible music career in front of her — so while I'm stoked for this movie, I'm even more excited for the real-life sequel that awaits.
