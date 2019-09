"Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries," she wrote on Friday evening. "The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis." The singer first spoke up about her struggle with the condition, in which uterine lining builds up outside the uterus instead of inside it, on Twitter last January. "Just know I'm here if you want to vent," she tweeted. "I have managed to live a wild, incredible and unpredictable life with Endo, and I’m here for you!" Halsey also revealed to Rolling Stone last year that she had suffered a miscarriage while on tour in 2015. She went on stage that very night, aided by Percocet and adult diapers. Though she seemed to regret the decision to perform that evening, she still prides herself on powering through her health issues, judging by her Instagram on Friday.