Story from Music

Halsey Gives Thumbs Up, After Painful Surgery For Endometriosis

Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Halsey underwent "quite the cocktail" of painful surgeries to treat her endometriosis on Friday. Through "total agony," she was able to smile and post an Instagram, in the hope she could help inspire fans who cope with health issues.

Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries. The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful. OK HONESTLY I'm in total agony right now ??? (and I'm going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today). But in my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper. If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too. I'm gonna be off the map for a few days but please know even if I'm not on social media I am thinking of you. #endowarrior #endometriosis ??????

A photo posted by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

"Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries," she wrote on Friday evening. "The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis." The singer first spoke up about her struggle with the condition, in which uterine lining builds up outside the uterus instead of inside it, on Twitter last January. "Just know I'm here if you want to vent," she tweeted. "I have managed to live a wild, incredible and unpredictable life with Endo, and I’m here for you!" Halsey also revealed to Rolling Stone last year that she had suffered a miscarriage while on tour in 2015. She went on stage that very night, aided by Percocet and adult diapers. Though she seemed to regret the decision to perform that evening, she still prides herself on powering through her health issues, judging by her Instagram on Friday.
"If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too," she wrote, adding that she is going to take a few days off. "I'm gonna be off the map for a few days but please know even if I'm not on social media I am thinking of you."
Advertisement

More from Music

R29 Original Series