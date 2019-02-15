Pete Davidson Went On Kevin Hart’s Bizarre YouTube Show As Mr. Ariana Grande

The latest episode of Kevin Hart's YouTube show, guest starring Pete Davidson, is a prime example of how quickly celebrity relationships move.
Davidson refers to himself as "Mr. Grande" on multiple occasions. Guess this one was filmed when he and pop singer Ariana Grande were still happily engaged, before they called it quits in October of 2018.
The premise of "What The Fit" is this: Hart teams up with different celebrities to "find physical-fit-like activities within everyday life." He's roller skated with Tiffany Haddish, done gymnastics with Terry Crews and in this episode, helps a family move with Davidson's help.
In the episode, the two comedians stir up trouble as they try to pack up all the belongings of an unsuspecting suburban family. They poorly wrap a couch, Davidson wreaks havoc on the trampoline outside and Hart even manages to accidentally break a vase.
While Davidson now probably wants the video to be expunged from the Earth forever, this clip does illuminate just how far both he and Grande have come since the heartbreaking end of last year.
Grande has since nabbed a headlining slot at Coachella and won her first Grammy for her album Sweetener. Davidson, despite going through a dark time in which he publicly admitted to wanting to end his own life, recently premiered his movie his movie Big Time Adolescence at Sundance Film Festival, and is hanging out with friends, including fellow comedian John Mulaney (and Kevin Hart, it seems).
A lot can happen in a few months, so fret not, Mr. Grande — err, Davidson.
