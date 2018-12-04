There Can Be 100 People In The Room But All It Takes Is One John Mulaney In Glasses To Make Pete Davidson Smile
Pete Davidson was in desperate need of a boys night out — and a certain comedian showed up.
It’s been weeks since Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande called off their engagement, and despite the latter’s number one single telling fans just how “grateful” she is for the boys left in her wake, some Arianators have gone a little hard on her SNL ex. The cyberbullying has gotten so bad that social media-eschewing Davidson called out the haters in an Instagram post.
"I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this,” Davidson wrote in the caption.
However, it wasn’t all bummer times. Davidson also made note of the people in his life showing him support.
"To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you," the Set It Up star wrote.
One such person? John Mulaney, who brought his very flattering glasses along to accompany Davidson to see the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards (I’m told these are basketball teams) play at Madison Square Garden.
Though Davidson was, no doubt, getting a pep talk from the “Diner Lobster” writer during the game, these two weren’t the only stars in attendance. Just a few rows back was Ansel Elgort, who just so happened to tweet this while attending the game:
"DONT HATE THE GAME. HATE THE PLAYERS."
Guess it was a good game.
Chloe Sevigny was also in Davidson and Mulaney’s row, and apparently, got Mulaney’s memo about the glasses.
This isn’t the first time that Mulaney showed up for Davidson after a hard time. The SNL buddies were spotted at a Steely Dan concert just a few short weeks after his relationship with Grande ended. Davidson was in such good spirits that night, he got the whole crowd on their feet.
“I’ve seen Steely Dan for 12 years and no one ever stands," Mulaney captioned a video from the concert, which he posted on Twitter. "Pete Davidson changed that tonight."
I’ve seen Steely Dan for 12 years and no one ever stands. Pete Davidson changed that tonight. pic.twitter.com/h7Y6HoGult— John Mulaney (@mulaney) October 31, 2018
May we witness more Mulaney/Davidson outings for years to come.
