Pete Davidson posted a rare Instagram statement addressing the aftermath of his breakup with Ariana Grande, in which he opens up about being bullied and how it's affected his mental health.
The couple's split last month inspired Grande's latest single "Thank U, Next," the music video for which dropped on Friday. In the song, Grande calls Davidson out by name, and in the video included a photo of the comedian next to statements like "I love u always" and "sry I dipped."
Davidson previously addressed the breakup on Saturday Night Live, but his Instagram post on Monday is the first time he's been vulnerable about how the split affected him emotionally and the negativity he's received from the public.
Advertisement
"I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything," the statement reads. "I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling."
The comedian goes on to say he's "been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months" and that this kind of behavior is exactly why he's outspoken about mental health (Davidson suffers from borderline personality disorder).
"I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth," he continues. "I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is — I see you and I love you."
Advertisement