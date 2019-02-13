Story from Pop Culture

Amid Social Media Drama, Lady Gaga Defends Cardi B

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
Cardi B left Instagram Monday following her win for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards — and her new friend Lady Gaga isn't pleased. Gaga made a statement on Twitter Tuesday defending Cardi from the seemingly rampant criticism the Bronx-born rapper faces.
"It is so hard to be a woman in this industry," Gaga wrote on Twitter. "What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave."
Both Gaga and Cardi left with awards Sunday night, an event that ultimately did celebrate the women of music. Incidentally, this has been a great year for women in music supporting one another. In a recent interview with Glamour, Halsey said that this incoming generation just isn't playing the game.
Advertisement
"I will say one thing about my generation of artists: We are just not fucking having it. Lorde, Ariana…if you open any of our text messages at any given time, all of us are just like, ‘Yo, I love your new record. When are you leaving for tour?’ We’re so supportive," she explained.
Is it just me or have the women in music effectively unionized?
Advertisement
Related Stories
Cardi B Deletes Instagram Following Grammys Drama
What Did Gaga & Cardi Talk About At the Grammys?
The Reason Cardi B Wore So Much Mugler Last Night

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series