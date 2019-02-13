Amid Social Media Drama, Lady Gaga Defends Cardi B

Cardi B left Instagram Monday following her win for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards — and her new friend Lady Gaga isn't pleased. Gaga made a statement on Twitter Tuesday defending Cardi from the seemingly rampant criticism the Bronx-born rapper faces.
"It is so hard to be a woman in this industry," Gaga wrote on Twitter. "What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave."
Both Gaga and Cardi left with awards Sunday night, an event that ultimately did celebrate the women of music. Incidentally, this has been a great year for women in music supporting one another. In a recent interview with Glamour, Halsey said that this incoming generation just isn't playing the game.
"I will say one thing about my generation of artists: We are just not fucking having it. Lorde, Ariana…if you open any of our text messages at any given time, all of us are just like, ‘Yo, I love your new record. When are you leaving for tour?’ We’re so supportive," she explained.
Is it just me or have the women in music effectively unionized?
