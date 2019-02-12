Cardi B Deletes Instagram Following Post-Grammys Drama

After winning big at the Grammys — the first solo female act to win Best Rap Album — the rapper and performer has deactivated a little slice of heaven: her Instagram.
This is not the first time Cardi has deleted Instagram, but her choice to do so this time comes as a bit of a shock. With such a huge weekend behind her (she met her idol Lady Gaga and Kulture said "Mama" for the first time), why delete the app now?
The Blast reports that in a video right before she deactivated her account, Cardi expressed frustration with people criticizing her win. In a recording of the video, Cardi says,"“I’m seeing a lot of bullshit today and I saw a lot of shit last night and I’m sick of this shit. I worked hard for my motherfucking album."
It's unclear whom Cardi is referring to, but many think it's a combination of Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande.
Minaj and Cardi unwillingly entered choppy waters when BET tweeted out a joke in poor taste comparing the two rappers which resulted in Minaj dragging the Grammys, and dropping out of her scheduled BET performance. Cardi and Grande/Grande fans had extremely brief tension around Mac Millers' loss that was immediately cleared up — Cardi even later announced that she was sharing her win with the late Miller.
Those spewing "shit" have nothing on the uproarious support of her monumental win from her peers and idols. On Twitter, where Cardi is still active , everyone from Lil Kim to Salt N Peppa to Remy Ma to Missy Elliott to Chance the Rapper (who appears on Invasion of Privacy) shared their congratulations.
