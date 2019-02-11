We Need To Know What Cardi B & Lady Gaga Are Talking About In This Video

Infuriatingly, the audio doesn't catch what the two Grammy winners are saying but it does show Gaga standing over Cardi, who is in her seat during a commercial break, giving what appears to be the world's greatest pep talk. Gaga has her serious Mother Monster face on as she points at Cardi with one hand, and holds her other, and then the two hug. That's where the cameras got them in the photo, above — roving show photogs also took note of the duo hitting it off and asked them to pose for some shots. Everyone knows a "can't miss" moment when they see one.