The Cookie-Cutter Men Of Music Stand No Chance Against Halsey & Ariana Grande

The new generation of women pop stars are an unstoppable force, because they're all friends and they're not interested in taking the bait when the music industry — or anyone else— tries to pit them against each other.
Halsey and Grande have been trading that No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, as Hasley's "Without Me" recently abdicated from the slot when Grande's new single "7 Rings" slid in. Don't worry about Halsey though, there are more than enough No. 1 slots to go around and "Without Me" landed the top spot on Billboard's Pop Songs radio airplay chart. Both songs are also firsts for the women — "Without Me" is Halsey's first solo Hot 100 entry, and "7 Rings" was the largest music video debut of 2019 to date.
If you want to know how the feel about each other's successes, take this quote from Halsey's recent Glamour profile:
"I will say one thing about my generation of artists: We are just not fucking having it. Lorde, Ariana…if you open any of our text messages at any given time, all of us are just like, ‘Yo, I love your new record. When are you leaving for tour?’ We’re so supportive."
Halsey has been outwardly supportive of Grande on Twitter, too, telling Grande's trolls to "shut the fuck up" back when Grande was in the middle of a massive Twitter storm. In November, Grande also shared a screengrab of a text conversation with Halsey. "Attention world: we are no longer taking ur shit," Halsey wrote.
It's almost as if the women of pop music are...unionizing! United, Halsey-Ariana-Lorde won't stand for industry sexism or toxic stans.
If only the men in music who keep trying to make beefs happen would get the memo.
