Somehow, John Mayer Gave Us The Sweetest Moment Of The Grammys

“And this is my half of my Grammy — this my Ammy,” Keys joked before Mayer joined her onstage. Then the pair of singers put their “Ammys” together to make a whole statue. “This has got to be the coolest joint custody agreement in showbiz history,” Mayer quipped before presenting the 2019 Song Of The Year award with Keys. Although Childish Gambino — aka is the musical alter-ego of multi-hyphenate Donald Glover — won for “This Is America,” the performer wasn’t there to accept.