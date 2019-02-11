Somehow, John Mayer Gave Us The Sweetest Moment Of The Grammys

When you think of heart-warming Grammys moments, it’s unlikely John Mayer is the first name that comes to mind. While the singer might be BFFs with Bravo ringleader Andy Cohen, he’s best known for snarky Instagram comments and once using the phrase “sexual napalm” to describe an ex. However, 2019 Grammys host Alicia Keys used the awards show to shed light on the softer side of Mayer usually saved for his most emotional songs.
During the first hour of the show, Keys reminded viewers she lost the 2004 Song Of The Year award to Mayer. To add insult to heartbreak, Keys’ hero Stevie Wonder was the one who was announcing the award way back when. Unfortunately, Wonder read out Mayer’s name for “Daughters” over Keys’ own “If I Ain’t Got You.” Co-presenter Norah Jones looked visibly disappointed in the win.
However, Keys revealed 15 years later, “this story has a really happy ending.” As the Grammy host explained during the 2019 show, Mayer said, “Alicia this should have been yours,” and literally broke his statue Mean Girls-style and wrote “I Ain’t Got You” and Keys’ name onto it in 2004. He then gave Keys the new and improved award, which she showed off to the cameras in present day.
John Mayer and Alicia Keys share a Grammy #Grammy2019 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/sVSPj2C4Mj— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) February 11, 2019
John mayer broke his grammy and literally handed it to Alicia bc he thought she deserved it more than him omg that was so cute pic.twitter.com/79eCMPRrH3— soph (@needygiaws) February 11, 2019
John Mayer splitting his Grammy with Alicia keys #grammys pic.twitter.com/FsxeJ8D3FF— Margaret Choad (@margaretchoad) February 11, 2019
“And this is my half of my Grammy — this my Ammy,” Keys joked before Mayer joined her onstage. Then the pair of singers put their “Ammys” together to make a whole statue. “This has got to be the coolest joint custody agreement in showbiz history,” Mayer quipped before presenting the 2019 Song Of The Year award with Keys. Although Childish Gambino — aka is the musical alter-ego of multi-hyphenate Donald Glover — won for “This Is America,” the performer wasn’t there to accept.
Despite Glover’s absence at the awards show, the entire scene couldn’t have been more charming. Keys and Mayer for Oscars 2020 hosts.
