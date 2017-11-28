John Mayer Finally Responds To Katy Perry's Claim That He's The Best Lover

John Mayer totally watched Katy Perry's weekend-long YouTube live stream in June — and he has some thoughts about it.
Mayer was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and the host asked him about Perry's 96-hour live stream.
"I think you'd have to watch all 96 hours to get the final verdict," Mayer told Cohen. "That's her thing, is to go big and bold. Yeah, I checked in with it. It's definitely odd to watch your ex-girlfriend asleep."
Things got more uncomfortable, though, when Cohen brought out the cartoon "Shady Dancing Bear" to do a Q&A segment with Mayer. The bear reminded Mayer that Perry once said on WWHL that Mayer was her best lover — and proceeded to ask him who his own best lover was.
"What's the way out of this?" Mayer said, before pointing to his head. "Right here. So far — it's on a little SD card — I've been creating it myself. I have been my best lover so far."
During the interview, Mayer also answered a question about whether his Twitter flirting with Nicki Minaj had led anywhere. When Mayer tweeted in September, "I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not," Minaj replied, "Would my body be your wonderland?"
To fans' disappointment, though, Mayer said he and Minaj haven't talked since then. "I think that portal between two people who follow each other that could be crossed by either side, should be respected. Two follows does not a DM relationship make," Mayer said. "I think we're both very responsible with the membrane that connects two people who follow each other on Twitter. We're not just puncturing it just to do it. If we need each other, I think we know we're there."
