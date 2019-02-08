Story from Beauty

Ariana Grande Shouts Out Fenty Beauty In A New Song — & Fans Are Obsessed

Rachel Lubitz
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Ariana Grande isn't exactly known for being relatable. With the kind of fame that affords her personal makeup artists and hairstylists, and the kind of fortune that makes buying six of her besties diamond rings no biggie, it isn't easy to listen to her songs and consistently connect.
But on her new song "Make Up," which appears on her long-awaited album thank u, next, the singer hinted at something that we definitely have in common: She loves Fenty Beauty.
The song, which dropped at midnight along with the rest of the album, is basically about making up with a boyfriend and it not being an immediately regrettable decision (again, can't relate!). On the track, she sings, "No eyeliner on, but looking at you is the fix / Highlight of my life, just like that Fenty Beauty kit."
Advertisement
Related Stories
Tyra Banks Is All For Ariana Grande's Ponytail
Ariana Grande Tries & Fails To Fix BBQ Tattoo
Ariana Grande Misspells Her Latest Tattoo
Back in January, Grande posted a video of the makeup and highlighter haul that Fenty Beauty had sent her, to which the brand replied on Twitter: "We’re gonna need you to drop that makeup tutorial sis!"
And to that, Grande wrote: "Wait til u hear 'Make Up.'"
And now here we are. Fans, as expected, loved the mention.
Fenty Beauty was pretty stoked about it too, with the company writing on Twitter: "When @ArianaGrande said 'Highlight of my life, just like that Fenty Beauty kit' on 'Make Up' y'all KNOW we felt that."
But we're left to wonder: Is Ari more of a Trophy Wife fan, or a Diamond Veil girl? Also, when will she and Rihanna finally bless us with a real musical collab, and not just a mention?
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series