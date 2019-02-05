If you're still not familiar with Fivestory, now's the time to get acquainted. The seven-year-old boutique is tucked away on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, and promises to be a “treasure trove of the world’s finest items.” This luxe retail spot invites bold shoppers (yes, we’re looking at you) to explore not just a selection of rare finds, but the stories behind each one.
The good news: This sartorial haven has everything from ready-to-wear designers like Alexander Wang and Ulla Johnson to beautifully crafted jewelry and home décor. The better news: Fivestory finally launched its very own collection so that you can always find something special in a fashion world that’s oversaturated with the same styles and trends.
We sifted through the exclusive Fivestory New York collection — which features covetable pieces like wicker bags and satin headbands — to the must-have accessories you need to prep your wardrobe for spring. Click through for our fresh picks and see what's in store at one of NYC's beloved pre-New York Fashion Week shopping destinations.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.