Paris Jackson Gets A New Arm Tattoo Following Mental Health Treatment

The world may think it knows Paris Jackson, who's been in the spotlight since she was an infant, but you may not know this: She's one of the most tatted young celebrities out there. Just 20 years old, the actress and musician reportedly has more than 50 tattoos already, including one in honor of Standing Rock, matching ink with godfather Macaulay Culkin, and multiple inked tributes to her late father, Michael Jackson, who is the subject of a disturbing upcoming HBO documentary.
For her latest trip to the tattoo studio, however, she looked to rock royalty for inspiration. On Twitter and Instagram last night, Jackson showed off not one but four new tattoos inspired by the rock band Led Zeppelin. For the design, which was created at Tattoo Mania in West Hollywood, California, she opted to go with four insignias that honor each of the band's key members (singer Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist John Paul Jones and drummer John Bonham); the symbols were also used to promote their fourth album, 1971's Led Zeppelin IV.
"Was planning for a few months on just getting 'Zoso' but then I said fuck it and..." Jackson wrote on Twitter.
The tattoo comes weeks after Jackson entered herself into a treatment center to prioritize her emotional and physical health, according to a source that told People. "I've taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but I am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever," she wrote on Instagram earlier this month. Jackson has long been an outspoken mental health advocate, and has chosen to share details about her own struggles with depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts in the past.
With this tattoo, and her latest Instagram posts hinting at new music, it appears Jackson is slowly reentering the spotlight on her own terms.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
