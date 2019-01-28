Story from SAG Awards

These Instagram Posts From The SAG Awards Will Put You In The Moment

Elena Nicolaou
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
The SAG Awards air on January 27, but just watching the telecast of the prestigious acting awards show is only a fraction of the complete experience. Thanks to Instagram and Twitter, awards shows have become a multi-faceted, multi-platform spectacle — the question is, can you keep up?
For a glimpse into the private lives of the honorees and nominees, we turn to social media. There, celebs show us who they are off the red carpet, from their their pre-party prep to their post-party squad.
We've gathered the wildest Instagrams and tweets from this evening's SAG Awards and will updating as the ceremony goes on. We can all join the party.
