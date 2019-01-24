According to Deadline, the mastermind behind Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey — played by Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, respectively — is working on a brand-new, sexy novel, set to be published worldwide April 16. Titled The Mister, it's described in James' statement to Deadline as "a Cinderella story of the twenty-first century" — though there will surely be a lot more sexytime than in your average fairytale.
Unlike the Seattle-set S&M journey that fascinated millions (and, okay, made millions more collectively roll their eyes at lines like "His voice is warm and husky like dark melted chocolate fudge caramel"... or something) this new story will be a "contemporary romance" that takes place across Europe.
The lovers at the center of the novel may not play in their own red room, but given the nature of James' previous work (lots of shower sex), we're sure their romance will be steamy as ever.
So, who are these romancers? Per Deadline, Maxim Trevelyan is a "privileged and aristocratic young Englishman," while Alessia Demachi is described as a "talented and beautiful" recent arrival in London. While Maxim has all of Christian's privilege down, Alessia sounds far less adorkable than book editor Ana. Deadline states that the female protagonist of The Mister is "mysterious," and "owning little more than a dangerous and troublesome past." Ooh la la, indeed.
Sure, The Mister may be a love story, but we're really reading for the horniest moments. Whether Maxim and Alessia can go at it like Christian and Ana and their pleasure balls, well... that remains to be seen.
