So, who are these romancers? Per Deadline, Maxim Trevelyan is a "privileged and aristocratic young Englishman," while Alessia Demachi is described as a "talented and beautiful" recent arrival in London. While Maxim has all of Christian's privilege down, Alessia sounds far less adorkable than book editor Ana. Deadline states that the female protagonist of The Mister is "mysterious," and "owning little more than a dangerous and troublesome past." Ooh la la, indeed.