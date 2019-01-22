Shop Every Episode Of Tidying Up To Spark Organized-Joy At Home

Marie Kondo's KonMari Method is sweeping (pun intended) the nation, thanks to the home-organization guru's new Netflix series, Tidying Up. Kondo's simple but powerful message is to bring joy to the world through tidying — or, as she puts it, to use cleaning as, "a means to realize your ideal life." Throughout the show, Kondo visits and inspires eight different households to solve a myriad of tidying issues, from families needing to cut down on clutter to couples learning to store items with intention. Although much of the KonMari method relies on practice, there's also an equally important product component to utilize in the process — and since we can't bring you Marie Kondo IRL, we'll bring you a shoppable series guide instead.
Ahead we've broken down Tidying Up into an episode-by-episode product hit-list that covers each of Kondo's five key clutter areas: clothing, books, paper, komono (the small things: kitchen, bathroom, garage, everything miscellaneous), and sentimental items. All of these organizational goods help to solve a specific at-home issue with KonMari intention and style — whether you're battling a miscellaneous mountain, stretched thin for storage solutions, or looking to breathe new life into your space. Scroll on for the Tidying Up tips you can practice at home paired with the products to make it easily achievable.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.