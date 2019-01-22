Shop Every Episode Of Tidying Up To Spark Organized-Joy At Home

Ahead we've broken down Tidying Up into an episode-by-episode product hit-list that covers each of Kondo's five key clutter areas: clothing, books, paper, komono (the small things: kitchen, bathroom, garage, everything miscellaneous), and sentimental items. All of these organizational goods help to solve a specific at-home issue with KonMari intention and style — whether you're battling a miscellaneous mountain, stretched thin for storage solutions, or looking to breathe new life into your space. Scroll on for the Tidying Up tips you can practice at home paired with the products to make it easily achievable.