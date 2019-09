Why You Should Marie Kondo Your Friendships

If this approach feels too harsh, then that's also fine. Some people have multiple "best friends," who all fill different roles in their lives, and they love it, Dr. Bonior told Refinery29. These friend collectors are usually most comfortable hanging out with groups of people. To that point, some people love clutter. When Refinery29 asked Kondo whether it's bad if clutter brings you joy , Kondo said: "It’s no problem at all. I think if you're truly comfortable with clutter in your home, then that's fine. There's nothing wrong with that, but I will recommend that you still have a designated spot for each item, and also to understand how much quantity of each category of things you have and need. I think that's an important awareness to have." And the same goes for friends!