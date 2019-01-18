16 Long-Weekend Home Sales You Won't Want To Miss

Long weekends can be enjoyed a number of different ways, depending upon the person: some like to seize the extra day, some like to sleep in, and others like to shop. While those who'll inevitably find themselves in-office on Monday can't partake in the former two pastimes, they can fully participate in the latter. Because starting today, and lasting through January 21, a slew of top brands and companies are hosting major online sale events.
Regardless of if you'll be spending the upcoming holiday in bed or at desk, there are 16 popular home sites here to support any and all digital deal-hunting endeavors. Scroll ahead to snag the boatload of discounts on at-home essentials — there's everything from stylish luggage to big-budget rugs, furniture finds, 2019 planners, unique decor pieces, and much more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.