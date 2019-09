The Cool Decor Color That's Taking Over Homes In 2019

The 2019 Pantone Color of the Year may be living coral, but, according to an annual Interior Designer Trends Survey by 1stdibs , the hues currently heating up for home decor are of a much cooler palette. "For 2019, the top emerging colors are expected to be emerald green blue and gray ," the popular online marketplace predicts — and one look at a space filled with these light, serene, and jewel-toned shades is enough to convince us of its powerful design potential.