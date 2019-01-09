The Cool Decor Color That's Taking Over Homes In 2019

The 2019 Pantone Color of the Year may be living coral, but, according to an annual Interior Designer Trends Survey by 1stdibs, the hues currently heating up for home decor are of a much cooler palette. "For 2019, the top emerging colors are expected to be emerald green, blue and gray," the popular online marketplace predicts — and one look at a space filled with these light, serene, and jewel-toned shades is enough to convince us of its powerful design potential.
Not only do the three colors make a statement when styled solo, but they also work wonders when layered and mixed together inside a room. The combination of richer blues to greens and softer grays achieves a decor effect that effortlessly balances luxury with comfort. Plus, the cool undertones create a calming-chic, under-the-sea-at-home vibe. Fashion this easy-elevated look inside your own abodes with the 28 trending-palette finds ahead, from emerald-green velvet bedspreads to luminous-blue pillows, cloud-gray throws, and more.
