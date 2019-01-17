In an email to Refinery29, Claire (@dick_run_claire) explains that she actually doesn't follow the other dick runner, and the fact that their names are both Claire is pure coincidence, "that apparently makes for internet gold." Furthermore, she had no idea that this drama was happening until a friend told her about it. "There's TONS of other dick runners on the 'gram on that page, with dick runs all over the US (and obviously internationally as well), and probably under different hashtags too that we're not even seeing," she says. "But at the end of the day, I think there's enough roads out there for all of us to dick run to our hearts content."