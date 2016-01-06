It’s 7.45 AM, and everybody is already pissed off with each other.



Nike Running App has turned me into a monster. I haven’t been this competitive since school, where I was captain of a couple of sports teams, including the hockey team, and played football on weekends. I imagine everyone on these teams loathed me because I was that girl, the one who took it all so seriously. But, aside from winning, I genuinely enjoyed field sports for the cold air, the feel of the mud when you hit the ground, and probably the opportunity to vent some teen angst I couldn’t get out elsewhere.



However, like most people, when I went to college, I started smoking, drinking more than I did in school, and began to find socialising to be my preferred sport. Going out on a Saturday night seemed far superior to getting cold and wet on a Sunday morning. I did no exercise, and continued to do none for about six years, achieving an embarrassingly bad level of fitness which peaked at the age of 22, when escalators would exhaust me.



Then, last year, I suddenly got into running again. I had been experiencing mental health problems, and running became the easiest way to assuage my anxiety in the short term. I found it gave me time alone when I needed it; a mindless, solitary activity, and one that tired out my body sufficiently to improve my sleep. I would run for about 40 minutes to an hour around dark streets, at the park, or to and from the gym.



I downloaded the Nike Running App – a tracker that keeps tabs on how far you’ve run, how often you run, and how quickly. It’s a really good way to track your routes and improvements on your times (per kilometre or mile). It even tells you when you hit each kilometre, dubbing your music with encouraging quotes from athletes as you break records, which is – surprisingly – a lot less annoying than it sounds.

