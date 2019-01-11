Dr. Pimple Popper Episode 2 Features A Cyst That Looks Like A Unicorn Horn

At the in-office consult, Dr. Lee is nervous about extracting this mysterious lump so close to Yammy's neck. "Yammy's bump is in a really precarious area on her neck — there's not a lot of fat between the skin and the internal structures," she says. She proceeds to surgery with caution, and after slowly slicing into Yammy's neck, a steady stream of white pus spews out, which tells Dr. Lee that the avocado neck lump is actually a cyst. As she squeezes, the creamy mashed potato-like pus continues to spill out. "I've never seen cyst contents like Yanny's," Dr. Lee admits in her confessional post-surgery. "Hers looked like creamed potatoes with chives mixed in."