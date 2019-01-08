Story from TV Shows

Sloths, Unicorns, & Chickens, Oh My: How Costumers Have Fared On The Bachelor In The Past

Rebecca Farley
Lions, and tigers, and bears, oh, my! This isn't Oz, this is The Bachelor, where costumes proliferate, especially on the first night. On last night's premiere, a contestant named Alex D. dressed as a sloth, joking that she knew Bachelor Colton Underwood liked "taking things slow." Eventually, she took the costume off, revealing that she was no sloth, just a eager-for-love woman from Boston.
Alex's stunt didn't work. Underwood sent her home that very night, much to the dismay of viewers on Twitter, who mourned her loss.
Not all costumers have the same fate, though. People wear costumes on The Bachelor and Bachelorette because the stunts actually tend to work — at the very least, the costume lodges the contestant in the collective memory. All the better for the contestant to pivot into internet entrepreneurship!
Ahead, a brief history — and examination — of costumes on The Bachelor and Bachelorette.
