Bandersnatch involved a twisted, split narrative with five alternate endings. The twists apparently added up to one trillion permutations within the story. In the experimental film, Poulter's character, Colin, was a rockstar video game programmer who, in some versions of the game, died at the hands of Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) . Following the release of the movie, a number of tweets argued that Poulter bore a resemblance to Sid, the bully from Toy Story who was originally voiced by Erik von Detten, while others blatantly mocked Poulter's appearance.