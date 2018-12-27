Billie Lourd Posts Sweet Tribute To Her Mom Carrie Fisher On Anniversary Of Her Death

Two years after Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher's death, her daughter, actress Billie Lourd, has paid tribute to her mother.
In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Lourd — whose witchy character Mallory recently saved the world on season 8 of American Horror Story — wrote a heartfelt message about her late mom.
"It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the 'right' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones). So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together - sing," shared Lourd, in the caption of a video of her performing Jackson Browne's "These Days."
She continued:
"This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs. And as the song says, we must “'keep on moving'. I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile. I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to 'keep on moving'."
Lourd concluded her message with one of Fisher's most famous quotes.
"As my Momby once said, 'take your broken heart and turn it into art' - whatever that art may be for you."
Fisher died at age 60 in 2016 from cardiac-related issues.
This isn't the first time that Lourd has honored her mom in a special way. In October of 2017, on what would have been Fisher's 61st birthday, Lourd got a tattoo of moon and stars, which was inspired by one Fisher had on her ankle. In December of 2017, at the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Lourd wore her hair in the style of General Leia, the character her mother portrayed in the film franchise.
