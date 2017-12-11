The L.A. premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Saturday was nothing short of epic, from the gigantic AT-M6 walkers guarding the entrance to the red carpet to an over-the-top after-party where fans mingled with the likes of Storm Troopers, Chewbacca, and C-3PO. But the elaborate event celebrated more than just the release of the new movie, which hits theaters this Friday, December 15: It also honored the life of the late General Leia Organa, actress Carrie Fisher.
The beloved star's presence was felt all around the screening, with her photo featured prominently in posters leading down the red carpet and the film's director declaring before the show began, "Let's have a blast for Carrie." And Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, paid homage to her mom in a very fitting way — with a braided bun that looked just like Leia's iconic hairstyle.
In some photos from the evening, the 25-year-old actress, who reprised her role as Lieutenant Connix for The Last Jedi, can even be seen posing against a backdrop that features Fisher behind her; her updo is nearly identical to the one her mom wore in the first installment of the Star Wars franchise 40 years ago. The tribute was not lost on fans, many of whom took to Twitter to get a little emotional over the striking similarity.
NO,I'M NOT CRYING OKAY pic.twitter.com/NfKN7aYrD5— amara jade is a star wars (@lwiavader) December 10, 2017
Billie's hair inspiration for tonight was her mom's hairstyle in Star Wars: Episode IV ? #BillieLourd #StarWars #TheLastJedi #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/gQ9J1e8Wei— Team Billie Lourd (@teambillielourd) December 10, 2017
We hate to say it, but if the tears are already flowing now, we can only imagine what it'll be like when we see Fisher on-screen for the last time. We'll always remember her as Princess Leia — which, coincidentally, is just the way she wanted it.
