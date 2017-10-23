Billie Lourd Got A Celestial Tattoo To Honor Her Mom, Carrie Fisher

For many, celebrating what would have been late actress Carrie Fisher's 61st birthday included watching Star Wars or sharing memes emblazoned with some of her famous quotes on our social media pages. Fans remembered her for her tenacity and talent; her uncanny way of filling our lives with wonder and adventure.
But for Billie Lourd, Fisher's legacy is so much more than just being a movie star: She was a mother whose love was as vast as the universe itself. Now, Lourd can proudly carry around a permanent piece of her mom's otherworldliness.
On Saturday, Lourd asked LA-based tattoo artist Doctor Woo to give her a more modern update on Fisher's star-studded tattoo that she wore above her right ankle. Though Fisher's boasted purples, yellows, and blues, Lourd kept it simple with fine black ink and layers of fine shading. You can see the side-by-side comparisons in the Instagram gallery below.
Woo also shared a photo of the tattoo on his Instagram account with the caption, "For @praisethelourd. Tribute for her mom today, on her birthday."
A lot of moms might not appreciate new ink as a birthday gift — after I got my first tattoo, my mother simply said she "hoped it hurt like hell" — but Fisher was no ordinary person. After all, she once hand-delivered a cow's tongue to a Hollywood producer who allegedly sexually assaulted one of her friends.
According to People, Lourd also remembered her mom throughout the weekend with a cake that said "HAAAA," which according to her Instagram Story, was Fisher's preferred way of singing "Happy Birthday," by puffing on some electronic cigarettes with friends, and by sharing a darling throwback photos.
Though losing someone never truly gets easier — something Lourd has been open about — it's wonderful to see that the Scream Queens actress has the love and support of her family and friends.
