Carrie Fisher's final appearance in the Star Wars franchise will happen this winter in The Last Jedi. John Boyega, who will appear alongside Fisher, says that the sci-fi epic sends off its general "in an amazing way," reassuring fans that may have been questioning Leia's fate in future films.
"And she is still kept alive in this franchise. That's the beauty of it: She lives forever in a sense," Boyega told ABC News.
Boyega said that Fisher's final appearance is perfect and respectful. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fisher was slated to appear in Star Wars Episode IX, but after her untimely death, Kathleen Kennedy, the head of Lucasfilm, confirmed that her character will not make it to that installment.
In fact, the production team considered removing Fisher from the movie entirely, but her daughter, Billie Lourd, gave both Disney and Lucasfilm permission to use her mother's likeness in the movie. It seems that the companies took that to heart, so plan to see plenty of Fisher in The Last Jedi.
"We will see a lot of Carrie in eight," Kennedy added.
Boyega wants fans to know that Fisher's appearance in the films and her lasting cultural impact are what will have her living on forever. In his interview, he said that her death hit the entire crew hard, himself included. He told ABC News that his character, Finn, and princess-turned-general Leia have several scenes together in The Last Jedi and were working closely with one another.
"We really enjoyed each other's company," Boyega explained. "I was in Nigeria when we found out [about her death]. It was a strange, strange feeling. I felt like everyone in the cast went silent for a bit after that. [But] this movie, it sends her off in an amazing, amazing way."
Kennedy confirmed that The Last Jedi didn't undergo any changes after Fisher's death, but fans are certain to feel a major loss when the ninth film comes out without their favorite princess.
