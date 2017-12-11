In some photos from the evening, the 25-year-old actress, who reprised her role as Lieutenant Connix for The Last Jedi, can even be seen posing against a backdrop that features Fisher behind her; her updo is nearly identical to the one her mum wore in the first instalment of the Star Wars franchise 40 years ago. The tribute was not lost on fans, many of whom took to Twitter to get a little emotional over the striking similarity.