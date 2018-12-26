Nothing ushers in the new year quite like sequins. These shiny disks have managed to stand the test of time from Bianca Jagger's sequin show-stopping Studio 54 dresses to Michelle Obama's thigh-high Balenciaga boots, and are a sure fire way to make sure your party look is on point. They'll be as much a part of your winter going out uniform as a t-shirt on a summer day.
If being labeled 'extra,' is top of mind, remember that the one time where sequins are never too much are whenever you damn feel like it, thank you very much. So, in the spirit of being the shining star you are, we are fully encouraging this level of extra. If dresses à la Paris Hilton and Kendall Jenner might not be quite your speed, we've rounded up the most eye catching tops guaranteed to brighten up any old pair of jeans, pants, or party skirts. These tops are not for the faint of heart — they command attention when you enter a room, as any disco ball hype girl could hope for. Party on, sparkle mavens and leave the LBD tucked away for another night.
