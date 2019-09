If being labeled 'extra,' is top of mind, remember that the one time where sequins are never too much are whenever you damn feel like it, thank you very much. So, in the spirit of being the shining star you are, we are fully encouraging this level of extra. If dresses à la Paris Hilton and Kendall Jenner might not be quite your speed, we've rounded up the most eye catching tops guaranteed to brighten up any old pair of jeans, pants, or party skirts. These tops are not for the faint of heart — they command attention when you enter a room, as any disco ball hype girl could hope for. Party on, sparkle mavens and leave the LBD tucked away for another night.