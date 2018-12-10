Kim Kardashian Can't Break This Bad Beauty Habit

Besides wearing sunscreen every day and drinking lots of water, there is one cardinal rule when it comes to good skin care: Do not wear makeup to bed. Of course, no one is perfect, and inevitably — usually after a night out drinking — we end up falling into bed with our full face intact every once in a while. And when we wake up in the morning, we run to the sink to do a deep cleanse and exfoliating treatment, hoping to avoid a breakout. But for Kim Kardashian West going to bed with eye makeup, lashes, and eyeliner is intentional. Clearly, she takes the term "beauty sleep" literally.
Advertisement
The makeup mogul revealed during last night's episode of E's Busy Tonight that not only does she wear a thong and small bra to sleep, but she also wears a full face of makeup — sometimes even wearing the same makeup for 48 hours straight. No big deal.
"All the time," Kardashian West told host Busy Phillips when asked if she's ever slept with makeup on. "If I can't have glam the next day, I'll sleep like perfectly and maybe I'll redo my skin [like foundation]. But I'll try to salvage it for two days."
Phillips was left shocked, but this isn't the first time that Kardashian West admitted to this skin-care no-no. While presenting Charlotte Tilbury with an award for Makeup Artist Of The Year at the Instyle Awards in 2016, she shared that she was an advocate for sleeping in makeup. "[Tilbury's] inspired me. When I am really lazy and I can’t do my makeup the next day, I’ll sleep in my makeup," she said. The reality star has even posted the morning skin-care routine she uses after sleeping in her makeup all night on her website. Clearly, she's committed.
And while you might think, "If KKW lives her life so rebelliously, why can't I?" It's definitely not recommended if you want to keep your skin on its best behavior. "The makeup and dirt clogs pores, potentially leading to a breakout, especially if there's any kind of silicone or oil in your makeup," celebrity facialist Teresa Tarmey previously told Refinery29. "The skin works its magic at night, and it will really absorb any products left on the skin." Let's also not forget that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has facialists and derms on speed dial, ready to save their skin whenever a disaster might happen.
So, let's leave this bad beauty habit to Kardashian West, shall we? Clearly, waking up with clear skin despite wearing makeup for 48 hours straight is her superpower. But we'll continue to wash our faces at night — barring the occasional slip up — because c'mon we're humans.
Advertisement