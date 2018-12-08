Nothing quite like rollin’ through town with your bestie, good tunes on the radio, reminiscing about your friendship, and — taking a lie detector test? Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber did all that and more on their recent episode of Carpool Karaoke, and the results were just the kind of fun-filled antics one might expect from the two longtime buddies.
But first, a handshake. Before Jenner and Baldwin even got into the car, they insisted on doing their “secret best friend handshake,” which — spoiler alert — isn’t quite so secret anymore, though trying to replicate it would likely take hours of practice.
Once the gals got on the road, however, all bets were off as they talked about who’s the better driver (Jenner insisted she was by a long shot) and previous road trips they’ve taken together, where they’ve cried and laughed and cried again. Then, things got (pseudo) serious when Jenner pulled over to the curb to let a lie detector technician into the car for a fun session of truth-telling.
The questions started out relatively innocuous, with Jenner asking Baldwin if she’s ever snooped on a boyfriend’s phone, The answer was a cautious “Yes, I have,” which turned out to be true. (It makes us wonder which boyfriend she might have been snooping on, given that she’s dated a number of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, including Drake, Shawn Mendes, NBA player Jordan Clarkson, and her boo-turned-husband, Justin Bieber.)
Not that Jenner’s been completely innocent when it comes to finding wiley ways to keep tabs on her partners — and even exes. “Have you ever created a fake Instagram to look at what your ex-boyfriend was doing?” Baldwin asked Jenner, to which the model shrieked, “You know the answer to this! Yes!” (Jenner’s list of past suitors include Nick Jonas, Harry Styles, NBA player Blake Griffin, and even Orlando Bloom, in case anyone’s curious about who she might have been trying to spy on.)
A curious Jenner also asked Baldwin if her husband Justin Bieber thought she was “cool,” to which Baldwin responded, “Of course!” Too bad that answer turned out to be a lie. Good thing, though, that Jenner didn’t take the response too seriously, and proceeded to cry-laugh as Baldwin insisted, “I promise you he does!”
