It's hard to say which celebrities have put out the best segment of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke. Back in August, there was the unexpectedly great pairing in Ariana Grande and Seth MacFarlane. And who can forget Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner's Stark sisters reunion on the series?
Still, the latest Carpool Karaoke pairing might just be the best one yet. Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton star in the Carpool Karaoke clip above, which Refinery29 is exclusively sharing ahead of its Apple Music debut. The full episode hits Apple Music tonight at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.
In the video, Chelsea Handler explains to Shelton that her life would "totally" be great fodder for a country song, since she's a self-avowed "hot mess."
But to make a good country song, Shelton tells her, you need "some sort of a love interest." Handler joked that in order for someone to be interested in her, she'd need to "wait for someone to get divorced." Which, as it turns out, is exactly the kind of thing that would happen in a country song, according to Shelton.
Luckily, though, their end performance isn't a country song; it's a-ha's classic "Take On Me." Handler isn't the best singer, she's singing at the wrong moments in the song. And it's totally relatable for anyone who's actually sung in their car! We can't all be perfectly on beat like Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande.
Could Handler be featured on an upcoming Blake Shelton song? That's definitely a stretch. But if she had a cameo in one of his music videos, I'm sure it would be hilarious, not to mention a sweet nod to their time together on the Apple Music series.
