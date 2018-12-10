GingerNutz: The Orangutan Fashion Icon Inspired By Grace Coddington

While that may be true (sorry, Anna and co.), GingerNutz is indeed a reflection of Coddington on the inside and out. They share the same ubiquitous, citrusy mane, yes, but they also share a deep love for clothes. Like Coddington, GingerNutz is unassuming and a natural-born talent. Roberts sums it up best: "GingerNutz is quite innocent. She was found in the jungle and she became a model and then she embarks on this journey into fashion," he explains to Refinery29. "She truly just loves fashion. There's no cynicism there. And then she gets to wear these beautiful clothes and she's thrilled to be sent to Paris and book major modeling jobs there, much in the way Grace did in her life. Grace has an affinity with fashion, and it's very different from the commercial and cynical, branded crap that you get today."