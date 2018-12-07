Story from Beauty

Jonah Hill Went Platinum — & He's Now This Star's Doppelgänger

Samantha Sasso
Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images.
Yesterday, Justin Timberlake announced on Instagram that he'd been forced to cancel the rest of his December tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. Naturally, ticket holders were devastated — but then actor and director Jonah Hill stepped in and offered to take Timberlake's place on stage. The singer agreed with the plan, and reassured fans that, believe it or not, Hill absolutely slays his track "Mirrors."
Of course, this exchange was not the making of the most unexpected thing to happen in 2018 (and that's saying a lot), but a good-natured joke between celebrity friends. It wasn't until later that night that Hill seemingly took his new — fake! — job as Timberlake's stand-in a little too seriously.
Advertisement
To Twitter's shock and awe, Hill appeared at the Game Awards on Thursday night as a surprise presenter. The only thing more surprising than Hill's actual presence was the new hair color he was rocking: platinum blonde. Although we fully support Hill's freedom to play with hair color as he so pleases, others are not so sure about the 34-year-old's latest decision.
Related Stories
Yes, Jonah Hill's Instagram Is Really *That* Good
Jonah Hill's Mid90s Is Great
How Mid90s Got Skater Hair Right In 2018
We don't know if Hill bleached his hair for an upcoming role or as a personal choice, but some fans (and haters) certainly think he's channeling a few famous blonde men with the latest look, like Guy Fieri...
His character Schmidt as a teenager in 21 Jump Street...
Eminem...
And Timberlake circa 1998.
His peroxide transformation comes just days after both Khloé Kardashian and Hilary Duff made similar decisions to go icy blonde. Given that it's turned out to be one of the more popular hair-color trends of the last year, we shouldn't be too surprised, especially where Hill is concerned. After all, he did dye his hair hot pink this summer — we should have known he'd go winter white next.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series