Jonah Hill Went Platinum — & He's Now This Star's Doppelgänger

Yesterday, Justin Timberlake announced on Instagram that he'd been forced to cancel the rest of his December tour dates due to bruised vocal cords. Naturally, ticket holders were devastated — but then actor and director Jonah Hill stepped in and offered to take Timberlake's place on stage. The singer agreed with the plan, and reassured fans that, believe it or not, Hill absolutely slays his track "Mirrors."
Of course, this exchange was not the making of the most unexpected thing to happen in 2018 (and that's saying a lot), but a good-natured joke between celebrity friends. It wasn't until later that night that Hill seemingly took his new — fake! — job as Timberlake's stand-in a little too seriously.
To Twitter's shock and awe, Hill appeared at the Game Awards on Thursday night as a surprise presenter. The only thing more surprising than Hill's actual presence was the new hair color he was rocking: platinum blonde. Although we fully support Hill's freedom to play with hair color as he so pleases, others are not so sure about the 34-year-old's latest decision.
We don't know if Hill bleached his hair for an upcoming role or as a personal choice, but some fans (and haters) certainly think he's channeling a few famous blonde men with the latest look, like Guy Fieri...
Jonah Hill rocking that @GuyFieri cosplay at the #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/N3qfFM20VW— Free Churros? (@cokertonml) December 7, 2018
His character Schmidt as a teenager in 21 Jump Street...
Jonah Hill at the Video Game Awards all like the grown up version of his 21 Jump Street cover ??♂️ pic.twitter.com/yN5C9JVmAt— IAmTheSeth (@IAmTheSeth) December 7, 2018
Eminem...
Jonah Hill is here to receive his reward for best Eminem Cosplay— The Bestest Game Awads 2018 (@TheGameAwads) December 7, 2018
Am I the only one who thinks jonah hill took his job as JT's fake replacement a little too seriously? pic.twitter.com/6LrVEdoJ80— Sam Sasso (@sasso_sam) December 7, 2018
His peroxide transformation comes just days after both Khloé Kardashian and Hilary Duff made similar decisions to go icy blonde. Given that it's turned out to be one of the more popular hair-color trends of the last year, we shouldn't be too surprised, especially where Hill is concerned. After all, he did dye his hair hot pink this summer — we should have known he'd go winter white next.
