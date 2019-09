The Real Story Behind Jonah Hill's New Hot-Pink Hair

Let's take a quick detour down memory lane for a second, and think about all the impressive hair transformations we've seen from celebrities this year. Zendaya went red and bobbed for the Met Gala, Ariana Grande maintained an icy-blonde look for months longer than anticipated, and even Kim Kardashian tested out a smoky blue to match her latest Yeezy ensemble. But we never expected to find Jonah Hill topping off the list of major celeb makeovers — and yet there he is, with hot-pink hair