Jonah Hill Has Two French Braid Pigtails Too Many

It's safe to say actor Jonah Hill has really committed to his next role. The 33-year-old was filming in New York City on Wednesday, People reports, sporting a much different look that we've ever seen before. While Hill is known for his transformations, this is one I certainly never expected: two french braids and a bunch of finger tats.
This new look is likely due to his role on Netflix's Maniac, which is currently filming in the city. Hill's costar, Emma Stone, was also spotted with a new haircut, proving that when they say this series is set in the '80s, they mean it.
Specifically, the show, directed by Cary Fukunaga and starring Stone, Hill, and Justin Theroux, is about a man stuck in a mental institution who uses his imagination to live out a fantasy life. It sounds like a trippy mix between dreams and reality, therefore Fukunaga, the director of It, is the perfect person to help bring it to life.
That being said, this certainly is...a look. I have no way of deciphering what exactly this could mean for his character. However, judging by these photos of Hill and Stone filming, the two characters get very chummy. All we know is that Stone plays a fellow patient at the institution, and we can only assume that, together, they carry out the elaborate fantasies that neither of them can achieve IRL.
This is also a wild departure from one of Hill's latest films, War Dogs, and it wasn't an easy transition.
"I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum, and said, 'Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?'" he told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "And he said, 'Yes, you dumb motherfucker, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world.'"
But it wasn't a walk in the park for Stone, either, whose new blonde locks, despite being her natural color, don't really make her feel like herself.
"Probably red, even though I’m blonde naturally," she told Stylecaster when asked about her favorite hair color. "I identify most with red hair. My mom’s a redhead, so maybe I grew up seeing it more than seeing myself in a mirror. But I like blonde, too. It’s just hair."
And that's what we (read: I) need to remember about these alarming braids. It's just hair. It's just hair.
