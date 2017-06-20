I Don't Want To Hear About Jonah Hill's Weight Anymore

Some think he looks like Bradley Cooper, others are comparing his new look to that of McDreamy (Patrick Dempsey). I think he looks like Jonah Hill, star of Wolf of Wall Street, Superbad, and War Dogs, and that's where the conversation should end. Just because Hill is a cisgendered male doesn't mean it's okay to objectify him. I get queasy when the men around me discuss the attractiveness of women stars. (To the man who told me Kelly Clarkson was "too fat to be hot" these days, or the family member who groaned that Mariah Carey has "ruined her figure," you know where you stand.) I have the same reaction when I hear men discussed in this way, partially because I imagine my best friend, or my mom, or the love of my life Alison Brie receiving this treatment.