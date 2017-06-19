Bikini Body. Two little words. Two horrid bloody words that threaten to ruin every woman's Summer. I'd been dreading sunbathing at VidCon. Quite frankly the thought of getting my flabby bits out in front of all my friends makes me feel a bit queasy. And this year especially, after weeks on set not watching what I eat and never once stepping foot inside a gym (not that I usually do but go with me here) I'm feeling particularly self conscious. So here it is. For all the world to see. Front on, no flattering angles and no fucking Facetune. My bikini body. My ass is a whole other story; fuller, heavier and a whole lot wobblier than it's been in a while. I don't really want to put that on insta. But this is a start. I feel a tad less queasy now ?

