Justin Theroux will guest star on Maniac, an upcoming show that blends dream worlds with reality. The 10-episode dark comedy — which will be directed and executive produced by True Detective director Cary Fukunaga — will follow a man who resides in a mental institution, but who lives out a second, more fantastical life through his dreams. Given Theroux's exploration of other dimensions on The Leftovers — and his role in the ultimate dream movie, Mulholland Drive — this sounds like just the thing for the actor to attach himself to next.
Advertisement
Based on a 2014 Norwegian series, the new show will star both Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, reuniting the pair who cut their teeth together in 2007's raunchy comedy Superbad. Stone and Hill will play patients at the institution, but Theroux's guest starring role is a total mystery.
Will he find a place in the fantasy world, or will he portray a more grounded individual, like a doctor who cares for Hill and Stone's characters? Could the show go full-on Wizard of Oz and give Theroux a dual role to play — one in the dream landscape, and another in reality?
With a star-studded cast, there's almost no question that Maniac will be a very big deal. One person who might not want to run lines with Theroux? His wife, Jennifer Aniston, who apparently refused to so during his run on The Leftovers for fear of spoilers.
"Jennifer does not know what's gonna happen," Theroux told Good Morning America of his wife not helping him practice for his TV gig. "She's a fan of the show, so she doesn't want any spoilers."
Aniston may not want spoilers, but if Theroux wants to tell us who he's playing on his upcoming show, well, I wouldn't mind.
Advertisement