Emma Stone & Jonah Hill Are Reuniting For This Netflix Series

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill are coming back together. The stars had a Superbad reunion on the SAG Awards red carpet. But that apparently wasn't enough, as the pair will resume onscreen work together alongside True Detective director Cary Fukunaga. The rumors around the series, called Maniac, started way back last year. Now, Deadline writes that the production has a start date. Fukunaga will direct the entirety of the 10-episode first season. That will be a reprise of his starmaking role on True Detective, when his lively direction saved us all from drowning in the insanely self-indulgent and bizarre mythology that led, ultimately, nowhere. His touch was missing from the second season, and we all know how that went. The series is a remake of a 2014 Norwegian series. It will apparently focus on Hill's and Stone's fantasy lives. Of course, the stars of our generation's defining teen sex comedy reuniting onscreen is fantasy enough. It remains to be seen if Fukunaga will top his masterful six-minute tracking shot from True Detective. We're guessing no, but who knows these days.
