Emma Stone is fantastic in every role she plays, and a lot of it is thanks to her ability to totally assume new identities. We don't just mean psychologically — she has to physically transform as well, and her latest change is inspiring some serious double takes. Her red hair is gone, swapped for a super-short blonde bob for her role in the new Netflix series Maniac. Check out the pictures here.
The dark comedy, directed by Cary Fukunaga and starring Stone, Jonah Hill, and Justin Theroux, is all about the intersection of dream worlds with reality. Specifically, the series (adapted from a 2014 Norwegian show) tells the story of a man who is confined to a mental institution and therefore lives out a fantasy life in his dreams. Not too many other details are known about the series, which is still in pre-production and isn't slated to be released until 2018.
Although the actress is naturally a blonde, people have come to associate Stone with her signature red locks, so this chop is a wild but welcome departure (and the trendy '80s outfit she sports in the snaps doesn't hurt). However, the 28-year-old revealed in an interview with Stylecaster back in 2013 that she actually prefers being ginger.
"Probably red, even though I’m blonde naturally," she said when asked about her favorite hair color. "I identify most with red hair. My mom’s a redhead, so maybe I grew up seeing it more than seeing myself in a mirror. But I like blonde, too. It’s just hair."
It may just be hair, but it's also a big hint of what we can expect from the so-far mysterious series, and therefore we can't look away.
