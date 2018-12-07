Ariana Grande is officially Billboard's Woman of the Year, and reminded everyone exactly why she deserved the honor with a raw and emotional speech that brought most of the audience, including Grande, to tears. After Billboard's Women in Music awards wrapped, the record-breaking singer celebrated the one way she knows best: with family, friends, and tattoos.
Just a few hours after the show, Grande posted a photo on Instagram that shows her brand-new tattoo: a lively moon and cluster of stars on the top of her hand, created by her go-to artist Mira Mariah. (Mariah is the same tattoo artist who gave Grande her worker bee and Spirited Away tattoos.)
Advertisement
Despite the fact that this might be her biggest tattoo yet, it's still no surprise Grande chose this lunar design in particular: History tells us she's been a fan since she got a crescent moon tattooed behind her ear in 2015 and a similar, but smaller set of cosmic shapes on her foot this November.
Within seconds though, Ari's tattoo was old news, thanks to Marjorie, Grande's grandmother (a.k.a. Nonna). Apparently feeling left out of the festivities, Nonna decided to get her first tattoo — on her finger — and Grande recorded the entire process on her stories.
If getting inked at 3 a.m. on perhaps one of the most painful spots on the body — at 93 years old — isn't badass, then we don't know what is. And in true IDGAF form, Nonna didn't even flinch. In one video, Grande asks her grandmother, "How're you feeling?" Nonna looks at the camera and shrugs, "I feel fine," then adds, "I've had a little bit more excitement than this."
In a string of more videos, Grande reveals the final tattoo on the inside of Nonna's left ring finger that reads, "Ciccio," an Italian translation of Frank (short for Francesco), the name of her late husband. Clearly, couple tattoos run in the family.
Advertisement