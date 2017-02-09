To all future pop stars: Be careful about which you sing, for your nonna may someday have to listen to it. Ariana Grande performed a concert in Las Vegas this weekend with her grandmother in attendance, as Yahoo News reports. The singer's grandmother was filmed on camera reacting to the concert, and her facial expression is pure gold. Apparently, Nonna Grande (the singer refers to her grandmother publicly as "nonna") didn't get the NSFW memo. When Grande launched into "Bad Decisions," a song that includes a few expletives, the Grande matriarch visibly blanched. Meanwhile, Frankie Grande, Ariana's brother, bopped to the beat of the song. (The fact that he was just grooving to the music really adds to the humor of his grandmother's reaction.) For much of the performance, actually, Nonna Grande seemed like she was having a good time. Or, as good of a time as one can have in the front row of a Vegas show. Grande sang "One Last Time" and a few other more PG hits. But then she reached the sexual section of the concert. "Don't you know I ain't fucking with them good boys?" Grande sang. Like clockwork, her beloved grandmother placed her hands over her mouth, looking shocked. That'll be hard to explain at Sunday dinner. Because we care about you, we've made a GIF of the reaction to help you get through your Thursday.
