Glossier's Phase 2 Set Is Discontinued — But There's Something New

Since 2014 , Glossier has taken over our Instagram timelines with dewy faces and pale pink vanity shots that set off an urge to switch every product in our bathroom cabinet to one color. The company is always one step ahead when it comes to innovation. And anytime Glossier drops something new, a frenzy begins, whether it's buzz-worthy body care or an acne-fighting stick that reminds us of the Tide To Go Pen (which earned a nominee spot in our 2018 Beauty Innovator Awards ). But the brand has never discontinued an item... until now. Guess Glossier believes in the New Year's motto: Out with the old, in with the new.