Glossier's Phase 2 Set Is Discontinued — But There's Something New

Since 2014, Glossier has taken over our Instagram timelines with dewy faces and pale pink vanity shots that set off an urge to switch every product in our bathroom cabinet to one color. The company is always one step ahead when it comes to innovation. And anytime Glossier drops something new, a frenzy begins, whether it's buzz-worthy body care or an acne-fighting stick that reminds us of the Tide To Go Pen (which earned a nominee spot in our 2018 Beauty Innovator Awards). But the brand has never discontinued an item... until now. Guess Glossier believes in the New Year's motto: Out with the old, in with the new.
This December, the brand is totally revamping the beloved Phase 2 Set of daily makeup staples. Previously, it was a trio of the Boy Brow, the Stretch Concealer, and the Generation G lipstick. But with all the buzz around the Cloud Paint and Lash Slick, the brand decided to permanently switch these two star products into the set. And before you panic over losing the best-selling brow gel, no worries, it's staying put in the edited collection.
Buying these three products together will save you money — $10 to be exact — giving you a forever-sale on the makeup products you love. And as for the concealer and lipstick (which was just reformulated), they will still be available for purchase on the brand's website as separate items.
That's not all that the brand is launching. In an attempt to take over every spot in our makeup bag, Glossier has also released a limited-edition pocket mirror in a millennial pink pouch that reads "You Look Good." It will be a gift with purchase if you spend over $40 on the website with the code "YOULOOKGOOD" starting today. Or, if you just want the mirror, it's available for purchase at $10.
So, if you haven't finished your holiday shopping just yet or want to treat yourself after all of the buying you did for others, Glossier has got you covered with this new Makeup Set and confidence-boosting mirror.
