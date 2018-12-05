Glossier's Phase 2 Set Is Discontinued — But There's Something New

Since launching in 2014, Glossier has taken over Instagram with dewy skin, cute dropper bottles and enviable #shelfies that set off an urge to switch every product in our bathroom cabinet to one colour — pretty pale pink. The brand is always one step ahead when it comes to innovation, and whenever Glossier drops something new it causes a frenzy: Glossier You fragrance, Solution, new Cloud Paint shades... But the brand has never discontinued an item — until now.
This December, the brand is totally revamping the beloved Phase 2 Set of daily makeup staples. Previously, it was a trio of the Boy Brow, the Stretch Concealer, and the Generation G lipstick. But with all the buzz around the Cloud Paint and Lash Slick, the brand decided to permanently switch these two star products into the set. And before you panic over losing the best-selling brow gel, no worries, it's staying put in the edited collection.
Buying these three products together will save you money — £8 to be exact — giving you a forever-sale on the makeup products you know and love. And as for the concealer and lipstick (which was just reformulated), they will still be available for purchase on the brand's website as separate items.
That's not all that the Glossier is launching. In an attempt to take over every spot in our makeup bag, the brand has also released a limited-edition pocket mirror in a millennial pink pouch that reads "You Look Good." It will be a gift with purchase if you spend over £45 on the website with the code "POCKET", which will also retail on Glossier.com for £9 and will be available while supplies last.
So, if you haven't finished your holiday shopping just yet or want to treat yourself after all of the buying you did for others, Glossier has got you covered with this new Makeup Set and confidence-boosting mirror.
