The Show Goes On: Every Look From The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Alright, it's that time again — yes, a time of reflection and soul searching as we reach the end of the year, but it's also time for the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show . Like every December, dozens of lanky Angels take to the world's most watched runway to strut the latest and greatest of what the multi-billion dollar lingerie company has on offer. A- and B-list performers provide the soundtracks to their sultry and magisterial walks. And, in a shameless display of marketing, a message is transmitted to millions of viewers across the globe: sex(y) still sells.