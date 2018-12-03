The Show Goes On: Every Look From The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Alright, it's that time again — yes, a time of reflection and soul searching as we reach the end of the year, but it's also time for the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Like every December, dozens of lanky Angels take to the world's most watched runway to strut the latest and greatest of what the multi-billion dollar lingerie company has on offer. A- and B-list performers provide the soundtracks to their sultry and magisterial walks. And, in a shameless display of marketing, a message is transmitted to millions of viewers across the globe: sex(y) still sells.